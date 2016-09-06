Sept 6 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Tuesday it would buy Spectra Energy Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about C$37 billion ($28 billion) to create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.

Under the terms of the deal, which has a pro-forma enterprise value of C$165 billion, Spectra Energy shareholders will get 0.984 shares of the combined company for each share of Spectra Energy held.

