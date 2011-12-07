* Sees FY 12 EPS $1.90 vs est. $1.86

* Sees investment of about $1.3 billion in expansion in 2012

Dec 7 Spectra Energy Corp forecast 2012 earnings above Wall Street estimates as the natural gas pipeline operator continues to benefit from the high need for infrastructure in U.S oil and gas producing regions.

The Houston-based company set a target of $1.90 per share in earnings for the next fiscal year, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting earnings of $1.86.

"We continue to see capital investment opportunities in the $1 billion-plus range per year for the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Greg Ebel said in a statement.

The company said it expects earnings growth from DCP Midstream, its joint venture with ConocoPhillips.

Shares of Spectra Energy, valued at about $19.28 billion, were trading almost flat at $29.51 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have gained almost 18 percent in value this year.