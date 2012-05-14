* To spend $4-$6 bln after 2015

May 14 Natural gas pipeline operator Spectra Energy Corp will spend $4 billion to $6 billion in British Columbia after 2015 to build projects that could include large pipelines connecting the Canadian province with energy-hungry Asian markets.

Production from North American shale fields have resulted in an oversupply of natural gas, prompting Companies such Dominion Resources Inc, Sempra Energy, Southern Co and Cheniere Energy Inc to look at exports.

"As the industry continues to develop natural gas supplies in British Columbia to meet our domestic energy needs, we're also looking farther afield to Asia where they are looking for increased supplies of natural gas," said Doug Bloom, president of Spectra Energy's Western Canadian Operations.

Spectra is spending $1.5 billion in projects in British Columbia to meet energy needs in North America.

The company is building two new processing facilities and is looking at expanding its natural gas transmission system in the province, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company, valued at $19.72 billion, closed at $29.57 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The stock has fallen about 8 percent in the last two months.