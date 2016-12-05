UPDATE 5-N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
Dec 5 Measuring instruments maker Spectris Plc said John Hughes would step down as chairman after more than eight years in the role.
* Spectris said it has begun looking for successor for Hughes, who said the "timing is right" for a new person to take up the position.
* "In the interests of good governance and also given the strong strategic and operating initiatives that we have launched, I feel that the timing is right for a new chairman to be appointed," Hughes said in a statement.
* Shares in the company were up 1.25 percent at 2098 pence at 0856 GMT on the London Stock Exchange
* Spectris refined its strategy in 2015, putting in place better manufacturing practices that reduced its costs and growing through acquisitions.
* The company has made a series of acquisitions to move into providing software, hardware and services from the supply of instruments in the face of weak industrial demand.
* Spectris said last month that it expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be in line with market expectations, helped by a weak pound. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Gopakumar Warrier)
