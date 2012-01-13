* Sees 40 pct rise in 2011 adj operating profit
* Sees sales up 23 pct
Jan 13 Britain's Spectris expects
a 40 percent rise in 2011 adjusted operating profit on strong
growth in its test and measurement business, and robust demand
from China.
The company, which provides instrumentation, automation and
control products to the metals and mining, pharmaceutical and
electronics industries, said its full-year sales were likely to
be 23 percent higher than that reported in 2010.
A third of its sales came from the test and measurement
business in the first half.
"Looking ahead, the macro-economic outlook is uncertain.
(But) our recent acquisitions bring more resilient earnings
whilst providing opportunities in growth markets," Spectris said
in a statement on Friday.
The company expects an adjusted operating profit of about
200 million pounds ($306.4 million) for 2011, compared with
142.1 million pounds reported last year.
Analysts on average expect Spectris to report operating
profit of 182.2 million pounds, on revenue of 1.08 billion
pounds for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Spectris shares, which have gained 19 percent over the last
month, closed at 1410 pence on Thursday on the London Stock
Exchange, valuing the business at 1.6 billion pounds.