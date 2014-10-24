* Sees FY operating profit below consensus

* Analysts say results, outlook better than expected

* Shares rise nearly 6 pct (Adds comments from CEO, CFO, analysts; share movement)

By Esha Vaish

Oct 24 Electrical engineering company Spectris Plc cautioned that full-year operating profit would be "modestly below" market expectations as macroeconomic conditions in Europe, particularly Russia and Germany, and the pulp and paper industry of China had deteriorated.

However, shares in the maker of testing and control equipment rose almost 6 percent as analysts said the warning was less severe than they had anticipated.

The company said the market on average expected earnings before interest, taxation and amortization of about 200 million pounds ($320 million dollar).

Investec analysts said the results and outlook were probably better than feared after a 16 percent underperformance in the second quarter.

"While we will review our target price, we are inclined to stay on a positive tack," Investec analysts Michael Blogg and Chris Dyett said. Investec has a target price of 2380 pence on Spectris stock.

Reported sales fell 5 percent for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 as the strong pound continued to hurt. At constant currency, like-for-like sales were flat, with growth in three of its units being offset by a decline at its materials analysis segments.

The materials analysis unit has been under pressure as miners hold back on new capital investments, and metals, minerals and the academic sectors remain weak.

"That continues to be challenging, although, at some stage we expect to see the bottom in terms of the demand cycle (in mining)," Chief Executive John O'Higgins told Reuters.

O'Higgins said that demand for material analysis offerings from pharmaceutical clients remained strong and he expected the unit to benefit in the second half from bolt-on acquisitions and new products.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS PINCH

The maker of control panel parts for automobile giants such as Ferrari said sanctions slapped on Russia over its stance on Ukraine and weakness in Germany had hurt third-quarter sales.

Group Finance Director Clive Watson said the company's business was being hurt by Russia not granting export-control licenses.

The company, which posted revenue of 1.2 billion pounds in 2013, had a sales exposure of 1.5 percent to Russia.

Spectris told analysts that the 3-4 million pounds top-line dent due to Russia-related problems had now moved closer to 5-6 million pounds, and was mainly in its test and measurement unit.

Third-quarter like-for-like sales from Europe fell 6 percent, while weak demand from mining, and paper and pulp markets dragged Asia Pacific sales down 3 percent.

However, Spectris enjoyed strong growth in North America, its biggest market, where like-for-like sales jumped 7 percent.

The stock was up 5.7 percent at 1739 pence at 1015 GMT, making it the top percentage gainer on the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250 midcap index on Friday morning. ($1 = 0.6240 British pound) (Reporting by Aashika Jain and Esha Vaish in Bangalore)