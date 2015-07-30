July 30 Electrical engineering company Spectris
Plc warned that it expected its full-year adjusted
operating profit to be near the lower end of market
expectations, hurt by its cost reduction measures and a
challenging trading environment.
Analysts on an average expect adjusted operating profit of
between 200 million pounds and 223.4 million pounds, according
to a company-compiled consensus.
Spectris's forecast is for adjusted operating profit before
the impact of currency translation in the second half.
The company makes testing and control equipment for
industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and
transportation.
