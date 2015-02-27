(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say full-year adjusted
pretax profit fell 6.4 percent, not 8 percent)
Feb 27 Electrical engineering company Spectris
Plc said its full-year adjusted pretax profit fell 6.4
percent as higher costs hurt gross margins.
Spectris said adjusted pretax profit fell to 192.5 million
pounds ($297 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 205.6
million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which makes testing and control equipment for
industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and
transportation, said adjusted sales fell 2 percent to 1.17
billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6481 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)