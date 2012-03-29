HELSINKI, March 29 Finland is set to auction
new, fourth-generation wireless licenses, the government said on
Thursday.
The auction is for the 800 MHz frequency band, valuable
because it allows mobile signals to travel long distances.
The government set a minimum price of 100 million euros
($133 million) for all of the licences. It will be sold in six
batches and bids are limited to three batches per buyer.
The spectrum auction, the first since a trial in 2009, will
be held in 2013 at the latest, the government said.
($1 = 0.7525 euro)
(Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Dan Lalor)