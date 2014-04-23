AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
April 23 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals said its experimental cancer drug was shown to be safe and effective in a mid-stage trial.
Spectrum's drug, Captisol-enabled melphalan, is an intravenous formulation of a common chemotherapy drug melphalan, and is being tested in multiple myeloma patients undergoing stem cell transplants.
The company said it expects to file for a regulatory approval in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
* In total 4.9 million shares have been allocated and will be issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: