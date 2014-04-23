April 23 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals said its experimental cancer drug was shown to be safe and effective in a mid-stage trial.

Spectrum's drug, Captisol-enabled melphalan, is an intravenous formulation of a common chemotherapy drug melphalan, and is being tested in multiple myeloma patients undergoing stem cell transplants.

The company said it expects to file for a regulatory approval in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)