By Anand Basu
April 5 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its experimental drug to treat a common form of bladder
cancer failed to significantly reduce the recurrence of tumors
in late-stage trials, sending its shares down 14 percent.
Separately, the biotechnology company said it agreed to buy
Allos Therapeutics for about $206 million to gain
access to its anti-cancer drug Folotyn.
Spectrum was testing the drug apaziquone in two late-stage
trials for non-muscle invasive bladder tumors (NMIBC), which are
currently removed through surgery.
NMIBC is a form of bladder cancer localized in the surface
layers of the bladder. About 70 percent of all patients
diagnosed with bladder cancer have NMIBC.
Patients in the late-stage trials either received a single
dose of apaziquone or a placebo into the bladder after the
surgery.
Spectrum, which is developing the drug with medical device
maker Allergan Inc, said the drug failed to show a
statistically significant difference in the rate of tumor
recurrence at two years against a placebo.
The company, however, said the pooled data from both studies
showed a statistically significant treatment effect.
Spectrum said it plans to meet the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to discuss further steps.
"It is unusual for the FDA to review the NDA (new drug
application) with the pooled data, but it is possible," said MLV
& Co analyst George Zavoico.
Zavoico said in an email that MLV expects to receive or
intends to seek compensation for investment banking services
from Spectrum in the next three months.
DEAL TERMS
Allos shareholders will get $1.82 in cash for each share,
which represents a premium of 27 percent to Allos' Wednesday
close, plus a contingent value right that gives shareholders 11
cents, if certain regulatory and sales milestones are met in
Europe.
Allos' lead drug Folotyn, which is used to treat relapsed or
refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma, raked in sales of about
$50 million last year. The drug had been rejected by an European
advisory committee and the company had submitted a request to
re-examine its application.
The committee is expected to issue its decision in the
second quarter of this year.
On a conference call with analysts, Spectrum's Chief
Executive Rajesh Shrotriya said Folotyn annual sales could cross
$100 million.
MLV's Zavoico said the drug could reach $100 million sales,
especially if they get European approval.
Spectrum, which also makes lymphoma drug Zevalin, expects
the deal to save about $40 million to $50 million in 2013.
"Folotyn is prescribed by the same physicians who prescribe
Zevalin," said Shrotriya. A salesman selling two products would
bring down expenses.
Last year, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc had dropped its
plan to buy Allos after AMAG shareholders opposed the deal.
Spectrum expects to close the deal in the second quarter and
add to its fourth-quarter earnings. The company expects to
finance the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and a
revolving credit line from Bank of America.
Spectrum is advised by RBC Capital Markets and Allos by J.P.
Morgan Securities.
Spectrum shares were down 10 percent at $11.03 in morning
trade on Nasdaq, while Allos rose to $1.82.