GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
Indian commodity coverage is available on speed guide .
To access these pages type the relevant page codes and hit the enter button, or double click on the codes given above.
To go forward to the next page use F12.
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.