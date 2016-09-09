(Adds Toscafund comments)
Sept 9 Speedy Hire Plc said its
Executive Chairman Jan Astrand would continue in the role, after
shareholders voted against a resolution by its largest
stakeholder to oust him.
Toscafund Asset Management LLP, which owns a 19.44 percent
stake in Speedy, called for Astrand's removal last month, saying
he was "indecisive as a business leader" and that he had failed
to consult with shareholders about key board appointments.
Industrial tools and equipment rental company Speedy Hire
also said in a statement on Friday that its shareholders had
voted to appoint David Shearer as a director of the company.
Toscafund, which had pushed for Shearer's appointment to the
board, said it welcomed the decision to name him as an
independent director.
The vote to appoint Shearer was a clear message to the board
that the company had to improve its corporate governance, the
fund said, adding that it intended to remain a fully engaged
shareholder.
Shearer was the chairman of infrastructure company Mouchel
Group Plc between 2012 and 2014 and played a big role in its
turnaround.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Sanjeeban Sarkar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)