Sept 30 Industrial tools and equipment rental
company Speedy Hire sees half yearly pretax profit ahead
of the company's expectations, helped by job cuts.
** Company says it has cut over 100 jobs since the beginning
of the financial year; associated costs to be recognised as
exceptional items
** Company sees revenue for the first half ended June 30 to
be ahead of company expectations
** Speedy Hire says net debt to be significantly lower after
disposal of mechanical plant fleet; company had said in August
it would sell mechanical plant fleet for 14.4 million pounds
($18.67 million)
** Trading update comes after company's largest stakeholder,
Toscafund Asset Management LLP, demanded to oust Executive
Chairman Jan Astrand; shareholders voted against the demand
($1 = 0.7714 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)