Nov 16 Industrial equipment rental company Speedy Hire Plc said it sees full-year results ahead of its expectations as cost-cutting measures and asset disposals boosted first-half profit.

The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 6.8 million pounds ($8.5 million) for the first half ended Sept. 30, up from 2.0 million pounds last year.

"The group's recovery is well established with revenue growing and costs lower than the prior year," Chief Executive Russell Down said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)