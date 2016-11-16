Nov 16 Industrial equipment rental company
Speedy Hire Plc said it sees full-year results ahead of
its expectations as cost-cutting measures and asset disposals
boosted first-half profit.
The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 6.8 million
pounds ($8.5 million) for the first half ended Sept. 30, up from
2.0 million pounds last year.
"The group's recovery is well established with revenue
growing and costs lower than the prior year," Chief Executive
Russell Down said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
