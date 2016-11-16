(Adds share move, background)
Nov 16 Industrial equipment rental company
Speedy Hire Plc said it sees full-year results ahead of
its expectations as cost-cutting measures and asset disposals
boosted first-half profit.
The company's shares rose as much as 16.32 percent to trade
at 42.75 pence at 0816 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
The company on Wednesday reported adjusted pretax profit of
6.8 million pounds ($8.5 million) for the first half ended Sept.
30, up from 2.0 million pounds last year.
"The group's recovery is well established with revenue
growing and costs lower than the prior year," Chief Executive
Russell Down said in a statement on Wednesday.
Speedy Hire had struggled since a botched implementation of
an IT system last year and a shortage of equipment to rent out.
It said in September that it had cut over 100 jobs since the
beginning of the financial year and had disposed its mechanical
plant fleet for 14.4 million pounds in an effort to cut debt.
Speedy Hire's self-help strategy is delivering ahead of
expectations and it is well placed to benefit from the expected
growth in construction, driven by an anticipated increase in
infrastructure investment, Liberum analysts said in a note.
Analysts on average expected pretax profit of about 11.28
million pounds for the year ending March 2017, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Speedy Hire Plc's largest investor Toscafund Asset
Management, which owns a 19.5 percent stake in Speedy Hire, had
called for the removal of the company's executive chairman, Jan
Astrand, in July.
Toscafund could not be immediately reached for comment on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Sunil Nair)