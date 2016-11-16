(Adds share move, background)

Nov 16 Industrial equipment rental company Speedy Hire Plc said it sees full-year results ahead of its expectations as cost-cutting measures and asset disposals boosted first-half profit.

The company's shares rose as much as 16.32 percent to trade at 42.75 pence at 0816 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The company on Wednesday reported adjusted pretax profit of 6.8 million pounds ($8.5 million) for the first half ended Sept. 30, up from 2.0 million pounds last year.

"The group's recovery is well established with revenue growing and costs lower than the prior year," Chief Executive Russell Down said in a statement on Wednesday.

Speedy Hire had struggled since a botched implementation of an IT system last year and a shortage of equipment to rent out. It said in September that it had cut over 100 jobs since the beginning of the financial year and had disposed its mechanical plant fleet for 14.4 million pounds in an effort to cut debt.

Speedy Hire's self-help strategy is delivering ahead of expectations and it is well placed to benefit from the expected growth in construction, driven by an anticipated increase in infrastructure investment, Liberum analysts said in a note.

Analysts on average expected pretax profit of about 11.28 million pounds for the year ending March 2017, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Speedy Hire Plc's largest investor Toscafund Asset Management, which owns a 19.5 percent stake in Speedy Hire, had called for the removal of the company's executive chairman, Jan Astrand, in July.

($1 = 0.8004 pounds)