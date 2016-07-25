(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove incorrect reference that Toscafund did not give reasons for seeking board changes)

July 25 Hire group Speedy Hire Plc said investor Toscafund Asset Management LLP has requested a general meeting to call for the removal of Executive Chairman Jan Astrand.

The company, which hires out tools, equipment and plants to construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, said Toscafund had also proposed the appointment of David Shearer to Speedy Hire's board.

Toscafund, which holds in excess of 5 percent of Speedy Hire's paid up capital, confirmed its two proposals in a separate statement. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)