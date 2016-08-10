Aug 10 Speedy Hire Plc's largest investor Toscafund Asset Management LLP has sought the resignation of the industrial tools and equipment rental company's executive chairman before a general meeting next month to vote on his removal.

Toscafund, which owns a 19.44 percent equity stake in Speedy Hire, said Chairman Jan Astrand had "failed to deliver" during his tenure and it did not believe Astrand has the "appropriate track record or attitude" to oversee Speedy Hire's turnaround.

"We believe that it would be in shareholders' best interests if you were to resign ahead of the meeting to save both time and expense," Toscafund said in an open letter to the chairman.

Astrand could not be immediately reached for comment, while Speedy Hire was not immediately available to comment.

Rod Barker, a partner at Toscafund, said he couldn't comment on what would happen if the chairman doesn't step down but said, "We've always got other tools that can be brought to bear in the interest of shareholders but we can't speculate which route to take until we know what happens with the AGM."

Speedy Hire has struggled since a botched implementation of an IT system last year. That and a shortage of equipment to rent out pushed the company into a full-year loss and initiate a review of its operations.

Astrand had taken an executive role in July last year, when Chief Executive Mark Rogerson resigned after failing to turn the business around.

Toscafund called for Astrand's removal last month, saying the chairman had been "indecisive as a business leader" and that he failed to consult with shareholders regarding key board appointments.

The meeting to vote on Astrand's removal will take place on or before Sept. 9, Toscafund said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)