Aug 10 Speedy Hire Plc's largest
investor is pushing for Executive Chairman Jan Astrand to resign
ahead of a general shareholder meeting next month that would
decide his fate.
Toscafund Asset Management LLP, which owns a 19.44 percent
equity stake in the company, said Astrand had "failed to
deliver" during his tenure and lacked the "appropriate track
record or attitude" to oversee Speedy Hire's turnaround.
"We believe that it would be in shareholders' best interests
if you were to resign ahead of the meeting to save both time and
expense," Toscafund said in a letter to the chairman.
Astrand could not be immediately reached for comment.
Speedy Hire said it would hold a general meeting on Sept. 9
and post a full response to Toscafund on Aug. 12.
"We've always got other tools that can be brought to bear in
the interest of shareholders but we can't speculate which route
to take until we know what happens with the AGM," said Rod
Barker, a partner at Toscafund.
Speedy Hire shares rose 2.2 percent to 35.25 pence after its
statement on Wednesday.
The company has struggled since a botched implementation of
an IT system last year. That and a shortage of equipment to rent
out pushed Speedy Hire into a full-year loss and initiate a
review of its operations.
Astrand had taken an executive role in July last year, when
Chief Executive Mark Rogerson resigned after failing to turn the
business around.
Toscafund called for Astrand's removal last month, saying
the chairman had been "indecisive as a business leader" and that
he failed to consult with shareholders regarding key board
appointments.
