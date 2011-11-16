* H1 underlying pretax profit 4.8 mln stg vs pretax loss 9.9
mln stg
* Underlying revenue up 2 pct to 158.9 mln stg
Nov 16 Tool-rental firm Speedy Hire
posted an underlying pretax profit for the first half,
helped by cost cuts and disposal of its loss-making
accommodation unit, and said it drew confidence for the future
from order book strength.
Speedy Hire, whose customers include the world's No. 3
retailer Tesco and British engineering firm Costain
, said it expected to meet full-year forecasts.
The order book strength is derived from core and regulated
infrastructure markets of water, waste, energy and transport,
the company said.
Speedy Hire also said improvement in trading performance for
the first half was led by a recovery in its UK & Ireland
business.
In April, the company had sold its accommodation hire unit
to reduce its debt pile.
Speedy Hire, whose net debt fell by 32 percent to 77 million
pounds since March, maintained its interim dividend at 0.2
pence.
April-September underlying pretax profit was 4.8 million
pounds, compared with a pretax loss of 9.9 million pounds last
year. Underlying revenue rose marginally to 158.9 million
pounds.
Speedy hire shares, which have shed 30 percent of their
value since the sale of its accommodation-hire unit, closed at
19 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)