COLOMBO, Feb 14 Group results for conglomerate Aitken Spence for the third quarter ended December 31, 2011, as released on Tuesday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q3 2011/12 Q3 2010/11 Net profit 818.74 579.04 Earnings per share (basic, rupees) 2.02 1.43 Revenue 8,056.27 6,207.04 NOTE - Results provisional and subject to audit. Aitken Spence has investments in sectors from leisure to transport, cargo and power generation. ($1=117.50 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)