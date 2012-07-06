BRIEF-Shanghai DZH's shares to halt trade from June 8, trade to resume on June 12
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 8 pending announcement, trade to resume on June 12
HONG KONG, July 6 Shares in Chinese property developer SPG Land opened down 6.4 percent on Friday morning, after the company warned that it may post a loss for the six months ended June 30.
SPG Land said its preliminary assessment was the company sank to a loss for the six months as a result of the slowdown in China's property market, which has adversely affected sales. It said it would post its audited results by the end of August. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by John Mair)
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 8 pending announcement, trade to resume on June 12
* TO ISSUE UP TO 2,000 SERIES D BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)