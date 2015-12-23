PARIS Dec 23 French car parts maker Valeo
said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy bus air
conditioning supplier Spheros from German buyout group Deutsche
Beteiligungs AG.
Spheros, which has annual revenue of about 250 million euros
($273 million) and higher margins than Valeo, supplies air
conditioning systems to "all the main bus manufacturers and
major fleet operators", according to the French group.
Valeo is hoping to capitalise on expected annual growth of 5
percent in the bus market in coming years, driven by greater
demand for public transport across the world as cities expand.
Spheros has a worldwide sales network, employs 1,100 staff,
and operates plants in Germany, Finland, Turkey, the United
States, Brazil, China and India, Valeo said. The deal will boost
earnings from the first year, it added.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG said the disposal of its Spheros
stake would generate a capital gain of between 15 and 18 million
euros, adding that sales proceeds equated to more than double
its original investment of 13.9 million.
($1 = 0.9143 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan, editing by Louise Heavens)