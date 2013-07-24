SINGAPORE, July 24 SPH Reit Management Pte Ltd , controlled by media group Singapore Press Holdings Ltd, debuted at S$0.98 per unit, up nearly 9 percent from the offering price of S$0.90, the top end of its indicative range.

The latest REIT, whose assets include two shopping malls in Singapore, joined a string of REITs and business trusts, which have been popular as investors seek higher yields in a low-interest environment.

