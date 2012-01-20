SINGAPORE Jan 20 A joint venture between Singapore media and property company Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH), and United Engineers Ltd has won a commercial site in the northeast of Singapore with a bid of S$328 million ($257 million).

Earth Holdings Pte Ltd, a 70:30 joint venture company between the wholly-owned units of SPH and United Engineers, will develop the site.

The proposed commercial site has a land area of about 8,790.3 square metres with a maximum gross floor area of 26,370.9 square metres and a lease term of 99 years. ($1 = 1.2745 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)