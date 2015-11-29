DUBAI Nov 29 Indian budget airline SpiceJet
plans to order more than 150 planes in the current financial
year, the airline's chairman said on Sunday.
"We are in the process of placing a large aircraft order.
The airline will order in excess of 150 planes - we hope to do
that in this financial year," Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman
and managing director, told a news conference in Dubai. The
financial year will end in March.
He said the airline was generating enough money internally
but had unused credit lines that could be utilised to pay for
the aircraft. SpiceJet has no intention of diluting equity to
pay for the planes, he said.
