NEW DELHI, March 26 India's Spicejet aims to grow revenue from Canada's Bombardier Inc planes to 20 percent from 11 percent in 12-20 months, its chief executive officer Neil Mills said on Tuesday.

The move comes after Malaysian carrier AirAsia announced plans to launch a regional airline in India with an initial investment of 800 million rupees to cash in on rising demand for domestic air travel among the country's expanding middle class. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)