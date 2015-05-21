(Fixes typo) May 21 Spicejet Ltd : * Mobilization of additional funding of INR 3 billion through various sources

and also took on record company's efforts to increase its fleet size to 45-50

aircraft by FY ending March 2016 * Ajay Singh Designated as the managing director and chairman * Source text: bit.ly/1cPzGDa * Further company coverage

(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)