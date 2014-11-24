* Says parties have shown interest in investing in company
NEW DELHI Nov 24 India's SpiceJet Ltd
is in "exploratory and preliminary stage" talks with investors
about raising fresh capital that it needs to return to
profitability, the budget airline said in a regulatory filing on
Monday.
SpiceJet, which this month reported its fifth consecutive
quarter of losses, has been trying to raise fresh capital for
much of this year. It said in May it was in "advanced" talks for
capital infusion but no deal materialised.
"We wish to clarify that a few parties have approached us
and evinced interest in making investments into SpiceJet Limited
(the "Company"), as the Company has been exploring various
options for raising fresh capital," the airline said.
The talks are at an early stage so it would be improper to
comment on the specifics of any possible stake sale, it said.
Shares in the carrier were down 2.37 percent by 1015 GMT
following the statement, against a 0.58 percent rise in the
benchmark and erasing some of Friday's gains when
SpiceJet stock jumped 15 percent after news channel CNBC TV18
said an investment was imminent, citing sources.
The airline, controlled by billionaire Kalanithi Maran's Sun
Group, has been losing money as competition for passengers
forces fares down and, like rivals, it battles with some of the
highest operating costs in the aviation industry.
It has been seen as a potential target by foreign airlines
eager for exposure to one of the world's fastest growing
aviation markets after rules were eased in 2012 to allow foreign
carriers to buy up to 49 percent in local airlines.
SpiceJet chief operating officer Sanjiv Kapoor said at a
press briefing last week the airline would not be able to return
to profitability without a capital injection.
"Until we recapitalise the airline, we will not have the
full ability to take out costs," he told reporters.
"Recapitalisation is needed."
Despite measures to cut costs and raise revenues, Kapoor
said the airline would need between 9 and 12 months following
recapitalisation before it could report a profit.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)