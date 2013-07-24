India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in SpiceJet Ltd(SPJT.BO) fall as much as 3.3 percent after media reports said Chief Executive Neil Mills has resigned more than a year before his contract was due to end.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Mills had resigned but was yet to leave the company. The source did not give a reason for Mills' resignation.
Mills, who joined SpiceJet as CEO in 2010, did not answer phone calls. SpiceJet declined comment.
Indian newspaper Mint on Wednesday said Mills had resigned, citing one source familiar with the matter, and quoted another unnamed source as saying the executive could be joining another Asian airline, perhaps within a month's time.
SpiceJet shares were trading 3 percent down at 26.55 rupees at 1.05 p.m.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.