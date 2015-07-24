NEW DELHI, July 24 Indian low-cost carrier
SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in "exploratory and
preliminary stage" talks with potential investors who have shown
an interest in putting money into the airline.
"A few parties have approached us and evinced interest in
making investments into SpiceJet Limited," it said in a
statement following a report in India's Economic Times that the
airline was in talks to sell a stake to Qatar Airways. (bit.ly/1LGIZTL)
"However, since the deliberations with such prospective
investors are at an exploratory and preliminary stage it will be
improper to comment on the specifics of any possible stake sale
or the valuation of the company at this stage," SpiceJet said.
The carrier, which in May reported its first profit in seven
quarters, has said on several occasions in the last year that it
was in talks with investors about raising fresh capital.
The airline was forced to ground its fleet in December after
running out of cash before being bailed out.
Qatar Airways said in May it would be interested in buying a
stake in SpiceJet's low-cost rival IndiGo, one of several Gulf
carriers looking to expand their footprint in India's
rapidly-growing aviation market.
SpiceJet reports its results for the April to June period on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Anand Basu)