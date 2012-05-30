Construction workers erect scaffolding at the site of metro station as a SpiceJet Airlines aircraft flies past in Chennai May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI Low-cost carrier Spicejet (SPJT.BO) said on Wednesday net loss for January-March quarter widened more than four-fold to 2.49 billion rupees, as fuel and airport charges swelled in the country's fiercely competitive market.

The No. 3 Indian carrier by market share had incurred losses of 586 million rupees in the year-ago period.

Spicejet said there was some easing in costs in recent months, and sees lower fuel costs once the company starts importing jet fuel directly.

($1 = 55.8150 rupees)

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)