NEW DELHI, Nov 12 Indian budget carrier SpiceJet
Ltd reported a small net profit in the July-September
period on Thursday, its third quarterly profit in a row and
helped by sliding fuel costs and higher passenger numbers on a
smaller fleet.
India's second-biggest budget airline by market share, which
came close to collapse late last year after running out of cash,
reported a 238 million rupee ($3.6 mln) net profit for the
quarter, against a 3.1 billion rupee net loss a year earlier,
SpiceJet said in a statement.
In India's fast-growing aviation market, where competition
is fierce and operating costs stubbornly high, carriers have
found it tough to make money, but tumbling oil prices and a near
20 percent annual jump in passenger numbers have helped ease the
pain this year.
The successful stock market debut this week of InterGlobe
Aviation Ltd, owner of the biggest and most profitable
Indian carrier, IndiGo, reflected the improved outlook for the
sector.
Full-service carrier Jet Airways Ltd last month
reported its second consecutive quarterly profit after a string
of losses.
SpiceJet has returned to profit this year by filling more
seats on its planes after reducing its capacity by 34 percent
from last year. Its load factor stood at 92.8 percent during the
June-September quarter, the airline said.
SpiceJet's shares have nearly tripled this year and are
trading at their highest since 2011. They closed up 2.9 percent
on Thursday in a Mumbai market that rose 0.5 percent.
"Our third consecutive profitable quarter since we embarked
on the revival process, shows that we are on the right track,"
Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.
($1 = 66.0250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Swati Bhat; Editing by Mark
Potter and Susan Fenton)