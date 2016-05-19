NEW DELHI May 19 SpiceJet Ltd, India's fourth-largest airline by market share, reported fourth-quarter net profit more than tripled on lower fuel prices and as it flew more passengers.

Net profit jumped to 730 million rupees ($10.8 million) for the three months to March 31, from 225 million rupees a year earlier, the airline said on Thursday.

It had a one-time expense of 1.73 billion rupees in the March quarter towards "stabilising and improving the reliability of its fleet", SpiceJet said in a statement. ($1 = 67.3700 Indian rupees)