BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 30 Indian low-cost carrier Spicejet said on Wednesday net loss for January-March quarter widened more than four-fold to 2.49 billion rupees ($44.61 million), as fuel and airport charges swelled in the country's fiercely competitive market.
The No. 3 Indian carrier by market share had incurred losses of 586 million rupees in the year-ago period.
Spicejet said there was some easing in costs in recent months, and sees lower fuel costs once the company starts importing jet fuel directly.
($1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.