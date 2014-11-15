NEW DELHI Nov 15 Indian budget carrier SpiceJet
Ltd lost 3.1 billion rupees ($50.2 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, the company said late on Friday, less
than the 5.6 billion rupees it lost last year after it lowered
fares to fill more seats.
SpiceJet, which has now lost money for five consecutive
quarters, has been discounting ticket prices, trimming costs and
reducing the size of its fleet in the last few months, as it
battles fierce competition in a country where all but one of
India's main carriers are losing money.
The airline said the strategy had helped it to increase the
amount of revenue it was earning per available seat kilometre by
12 percent during the quarter, and reduce costs by 7 percent,
but that it was not enough to bring it back to profitability.
"Management believes that there is still further significant
potential on both improving revenues. The improved performance
further demonstrates that the turnaround effort, which is still
work-in-progress, has gained momentum during the quarter,"
SpiceJet said in a statement.
Sanjiv Kapoor, SpiceJet's chief operating officer, told
Reuters last month that the airline still needed new funding to
anchor its turnaround efforts.
(1 US dollar = 61.7050 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Paul Tait)