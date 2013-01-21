BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto May total sales down about 10 pct
* Says May total sales of 313,756 vehicles versus 347,655 vehicles last year
NEW DELHI Jan 21 Indian budget carrier SpiceJet swung to a quarterly profit on Monday, aided by higher fares, sending its shares up as much as 7.6 percent.
SpiceJet earned 1.02 billion rupees ($18.95 million) in October-December, compared with a net loss of 392.6 million rupees in the year-ago quarter.
SpiceJet said average passenger yields rose 29 percent in the latest quarter, a period that saw Kingfisher Airlines grounding its fleet. A rise in passenger yields reflects higher airfares.
($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees)
