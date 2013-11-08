A passenger stands outside the SpiceJet Airlines ticket counter at the domestic airport on the outskirts of Agartala, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) fall as much as 6.3 percent after the Indian airline posted a record quarterly loss due to high fuel prices and a weaker rupee during the July-September period.

SpiceJet said late on Thursday its net loss widened to 5.59 billion rupees for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, compared with a net loss of 1.64 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Indian airlines have been struggling. Last month Jet Airways also reported a record quarterly loss for the three months ended September 30.

SpiceJet shares are down 4 percent at 10:15 a.m., under-performing a 0.4 percent fall in the Sensex.

