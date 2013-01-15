BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 15 SpiceJet Ltd shares surged 6.5 percent at the pre-open after The Times of India newspaper reported the Indian carrier was in talks with foreign carriers, including potentially Qatar Airways, for a stake sale, citing unidentified "highly-placed sources."
SpiceJet shares surged 161 percent last year on expectations the carrier will eventually sell a stake to a foreign carrier. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.