MUMBAI Jan 15 SpiceJet Ltd shares surged 6.5 percent at the pre-open after The Times of India newspaper reported the Indian carrier was in talks with foreign carriers, including potentially Qatar Airways, for a stake sale, citing unidentified "highly-placed sources."

SpiceJet shares surged 161 percent last year on expectations the carrier will eventually sell a stake to a foreign carrier. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)