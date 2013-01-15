NEW DELHI Jan 15 Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Tuesday it is "premature" to comment on the possibility of selling shares to any interested investor, reiterating that some investors had shown interest after a recent rule change in the sector.

The SpiceJet statement comes after a report in the Times of India newspaper said the Indian carrier was in talks with foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, for a possible stake sale, sending its shares as much as 8.5 percent higher.

SpiceJet called media reports in the recent past on a possible equity infusion in the company as "speculative". (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)