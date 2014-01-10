NEW DELHI Jan 10 Lossmaking Indian budget
carrier SpiceJet Ltd will raise about 1.33 billion
rupees ($21.4 million) from a planned warrants issue to its
controlling shareholder group, a senior executive said on
Friday.
SpiceJet, controlled by billionaire Kalanithi Maran, said on
Friday it would issue up to 64.17 million warrants that can be
converted into equity shares to its controlling shareholders.
The warrants issue will result in a fund infusion of about
1.33 billion rupees into the carrier, S.L. Narayanan, chief
financial officer at SpiceJet's parent Sun Group, said in a
statement.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that SpiceJet was
buying up to 42 jets from Boeing Co. The aircraft are
worth about $4 billion at list price, although carriers
typically get price discounts. SpiceJet has not commented on the
report.
The airline posted a record loss for its second quarter
ended Sept. 30.
The controlling shareholders' stake in SpiceJet will
increase to 58.5 percent after the allotment of new shares,
Narayanan said, from 52.14 percent at end-September.
($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees)
