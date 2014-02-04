SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Information-technology network company Spiceworks announced on Tuesday it had raised $57 million in venture-capital funding led by Goldman Sachs.

The Austin, Texas-based company said in a press release it would use the cash to introduce a new technology platform and develop new apps and content.

Previously, the company had raised $54 million in a series of four funding rounds, starting in 2006. Existing investors include Austin Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners, Adams Street Partners, and Tenaya Capital.