PARIS, July 9 French energy and communications
services group Spie plans to raise 500 million euros ($682
million)in new capital as part of an IPO that should be
completed by the end of this year, chairman Gauthier Louette
said as it delivered its official listing proposal.
The group, currently owned by Private equity funds Ardian,
Clayton Dublier & Rice and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du
Québec, is expected to also sell existing stock in an offering
that could take place this Autumn and value the group at about 4
billion euros ($5.5 billion).
Spie provides mechanical and electrical engineering services
to help companies and the public sector make facilities more
energy-efficient. It competes with GDF Suez unit
Cofely, Dalkia , Vinci Energies and
Sodexo.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
