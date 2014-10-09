LONDON/PARIS Oct 9 French energy services group Spie said on Thursday it had dropped its plan for an initial public offering on the Euronext Paris market, citing "volatile market conditions."

The announcement, on the day the sale of up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) worth of new and existing shares was due to close, confirmed news earlier from two sources that the plan was off.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the IPO had been struggling to attract investors. (Reporting by Freya Berry and Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson)