(Adds context, latest Italian IPO news, changes byline)
By Freya Berry and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS Oct 9 Energy services group Spie
pulled its plan to raise funds on the stock market on
Thursday, cancelling what would have been France's biggest
listing since before the financial crisis as investor appetite
wanes.
The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States
and worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the reasons
cited by analysts for an equities sell-off that has hit newly
listed stocks and curbed investor demand for more offers.
Spie pulled the sale of up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5
billion) worth of new and existing shares on the day the offer
was due to close. Citing "volatile market conditions", it said
the fund raising was postponed, but did not offer a new date.
The initial public offering (IPO) would have been France's
biggest since that of French bank Natixis in December
2006, which raised 4.6 billion euros.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the IPO had been
struggling to attract investors.
They said the disappointing debuts of European companies
such as Germany's Rocket Internet were causing
investors to shy away from share offers. Rocket and online
fashion retailer Zalando lost over a fifth of their
value after their listings last week.
On Wall Street, six of the 11 U.S. IPOs priced since early
last week have been trading below their initial price.
French stocks, meanwhile, have suffered steep losses since
early September, with Paris' blue-chip CAC 40 index down
7 percent in the past five weeks.
Spie's struggles could have an impact on the plans of French
laundry group Elis to float this autumn, industry sources said.
In Italy earlier this week, Internet company Italiaonline
pulled its planned listing, while make-up company Intercos was
expected to price its IPO at the lowest end of the range.
Spie was created in 1900 to work on the electrical
infrastructure of the Paris Metro, its name deriving from
Societe Parisienne pour l'Industrie Electrique. It was for a
while part of the listed conglomerate Spie Batignolles, but Spie
and Batignolles went their separate ways in 2003.
The company counts large energy companies such as Total
and EDF among its customers. It runs the air
conditioning system for London's Tate Gallery and maintains the
training facilities for Manchester United Football Club
.
Spie, owned by private equity firms Ardian and Clayton
Dubilier & Rice and Canadian investment fund Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec, had set a price range of 15-18.30 euros a
share.
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Andrew
Callus; Editing by James Regan and Pravin Char)