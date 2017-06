SpiceJet aircrafts prepare for landing and take-off at the airport in Mumbai July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) ended nearly 1 percent higher on hopes the carrier would also attract foreign investment after a senior government source told reporters rival Jet Airways(JET.NS) was the front-runner to win an investment from Etihad Airways.

Later Jet Airways (JET.NS) said that it was in talks with Etihad for a potential stake sale in the Indian carrier, although terms have not been finalised yet. The statement was the first confirmation of a potential deal by either side.

