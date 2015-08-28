TAIPEI Aug 28 Iphone assembler Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd will buy a 21 percent stake
in Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL),
both firms said on Friday, days after another Taiwan-based Apple
Inc supplier also said it wanted to buy into the chip
packaging firm.
The rivalry over SPIL, the industry's third-largest
packager, comes as companies in the chip industry seek to
overcome the technological challenges raised by the Internet of
Things, where everyday products are monitored and controlled
online.
Chip packaging firms have also been developing technologies
for smart wearables, in which chips that power such gadgets are
packed into smaller and smaller spaces.
In a joint stock market filing with SPIL, Hon Hai, the
world's largest contract electronics maker, said it would buy
the 21 percent stake in SPIL via a share swap. It did not
disclose a value for the deal or say when it would close.
Last week, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE)
, the world's largest chip packager and tester, said it
would buy up to 25 percent of SPIL stock on the open market. ASE
is a key supplier for the Apple Watch.
Executives at ASE could not be reached for comment on the
Hon Hai deal.
($1 = 32.2610 Taiwan dollars)
($1 = 32.3230 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)