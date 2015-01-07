Jan 7 Spineway SAS :

* Reports FY 2014 revenue of 5.1 million euros ($6.03 million) versus 6.6 million euros last year

* Says business slowdown in South-America and China should be smoothed over FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1wUYcoF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)