May 20 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a maker of steam-control valves and pumps, said organic sales in the four months ended April 30 was up 4 percent helped by higher demand in the North and Latin American markets.

The company said reported sales were marginally lower than last year, hurt by currency exchange rates.

Spirax-Sarco, which makes peristaltic pumps and control valves for steam heating, said it would make progress in the full-year even though it expected its markets to exhibit low levels of growth. (Reporting by Aashika Jain and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)