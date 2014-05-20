May 20 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a
maker of steam-control valves and pumps, said organic sales in
the four months ended April 30 was up 4 percent helped by higher
demand in the North and Latin American markets.
The company said reported sales were marginally lower than
last year, hurt by currency exchange rates.
Spirax-Sarco, which makes peristaltic pumps and control
valves for steam heating, said it would make progress in the
full-year even though it expected its markets to exhibit low
levels of growth.
