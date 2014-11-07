Nov 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a manufacturer of steam control valves and pumps, said it expected 2014 operating profit to be 10 percent lower if the exchange rate of the pound versus the dollar continued to remain at similar levels.

The company said it would continue to focus on costs as the up-tick in global industrial production seen since late 2013 has begun to reverse and recent economic indicators point to lower rates of growth in both developed and emerging markets, particularly China.

Spirax-Sarco, which caters to healthcare and petrochemical industries, said 2014 sales would be reduced by 6.3 percent compared with full-year 2013 on constant exchange rate terms.